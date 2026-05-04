The Faith Canadiens Put In Dobes Paid Off

If you had been told at the start of the playoffs that the Montreal Canadiens would beat the Tampa Bay Lightning in seven games without Cole Caufield scoring a single even-strength goal, you more than likely would have choked on your coffee. Fast forward two weeks, though, and that’s exactly what happened to pretty much everyone’s amazement. There were a few reasons why that came to be: the Habs got timely depth scoring, the defense corps played admirably in Noah Dobson’s absence, and, first and foremost, Jakub Dobes.