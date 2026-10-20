Canadiens' Danault’s Words Of Wisdom

Just like the coach, the veteran is well aware of the need to inflict the coup de grace, as soon as possible when you’re in full control of a game, but it’s easier said than done, as the Canadiens’ results this season have demonstrated. Still, at least the days are gone when the philosophy was to sit back on a lead and hope Carey Price would be flawless. The Canadiens can have good goaltending, but you win a hockey game by scoring goals, not just by avoiding a loss. Staying on the attack lets the team control its own destiny instead of being on its heels and hoping for the best.