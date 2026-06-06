Canadiens Dangled A Big Package To Get Knies

Even if the Knies deal is now dead in the water, the reported package gives us an idea of what the Canadiens might be willing to move to acquire, for instance, a second-line center. It’s also interesting to note that Treliving was willing to do that deal with a divisional rival, just as Hughes was. For those who feel like Steve Yzerman wouldn’t be willing to entertain the idea of trading Dylan Larkin to a divisional rival, it’s worth remembering that he did just that when he sent Jonathan Drouin to Montreal for Mikhail Sergachev back in 2017.