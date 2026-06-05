Pair Of Canadiens Stars Win Individual Trophies

As for Caufield, he said he was honoured to win the Lady Bing, especially considering who has won it in the past and the fact that one of his fellow nominees this year was a guy with an incredible career (Anze Kopitar) and the other one was a great young player with a bright career ahead. Asked how much of a gentleman he is, the sharpshooter just chuckled and said he’s just trying to be a good guy. Not that he had to say that the way Caufield is on and off the ice is special; he’s always got a smile on his face and knows how to celebrate every one of his teammates’ successes. In winning the Lady Bing, Caufield followed in the footsteps of coach Martin St-Louis and friend Johnny Gaudreau, which made the win even more special for him.