Canadiens Report Card Defensemen Edition

The sophomore defenseman managed to improve on what was already an impressive rookie season, going from 66 points to 78 points, the third-highest points total in Montreal Canadiens’ history, which was already quite impressive. Still, his play on the other side of the puck also improved. From a minus-two in his rookie season, he became a plus-36 this season. If there were fears that teams would have had time to adapt to Hutson and find a way to defend him, they were crushed. The young blueliner remained as evasive as he was, and the NHL had no answer. Even better, he played with increased confidence and took 33 more shots on goal, going from 91 to 124, and his shooting percentage increased from 6.6% to 9.7% as he doubled his goal production, going from six to 12 lamplighters. He finished sixth in Norris Trophy votes, and he will one day win it.