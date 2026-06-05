Canadiens Report Card Defensemen Edition

The Montreal Canadiens' blueline was better this season, and it played a big part in the team's success.
It was a good season for the Montreal Canadiens’ defense; the unit improved tremendously, more than the goals-against-per-game average suggests. In 2024-25, the Habs allowed 3.18 goals per game. This past season, that number improved to 3.18 per game, but even then, it was despite some pretty serious goaltending struggles that plagued the team right up to Christmas. It’s not yet a contender’s defense, there is a depth issue, but it was good enough to get to the third round.
Lane Hutson
The sophomore defenseman managed to improve on what was already an impressive rookie season, going from 66 points to 78 points, the third-highest points total in Montreal Canadiens’ history, which was already quite impressive. Still, his play on the other side of the puck also improved. From a minus-two in his rookie season, he became a plus-36 this season. If there were fears that teams would have had time to adapt to Hutson and find a way to defend him, they were crushed. The young blueliner remained as evasive as he was, and the NHL had no answer. Even better, he played with increased confidence and took 33 more shots on goal, going from 91 to 124, and his shooting percentage increased from 6.6% to 9.7% as he doubled his goal production, going from six to 12 lamplighters. He finished sixth in Norris Trophy votes, and he will one day win it.
Grade: A+. It truly would have been hard to ask for more from Hutson; the youngster still leads all defensemen in points in the playoffs with 16 points in 19 games.
Noah Dobson
The right-shot defenseman had a good first season in Montreal, stabilizing the Canadiens’ defense and instantly improving the Habs’ top four. He went from 39 points in his last season with the New York Islanders to 47 points in his first one with the Sainte-Flanelle, despite having less ice time. His power play time was also cut in half, with Hutson being on the first power play unit and Dobson having to make do with the second unit. It looked like he would cruise past the 50-point mark, but he slowed down late in the season, putting up two points in his last 14 games. He led the teams in blocked shots with 188, 33 more than second-place Alex Carrier. He’s not perfect defensively, but what he brings to the table offensively makes up for it.
Grade: B+. As impactful as Kent Hughes thought he would be when he acquired him.
Mike Matheson
It’s been a great year for the Pointe-Claire native. Last season, he lost his spot on the first power-play unit; this season, he lost it on the second, but he truly embraced his new role as a penalty-killing specialist. With less ice time, 25:05 to 24:10, he still managed to improve his points total from 31 points to 37 on the season. His differential went from minus-six to a healthy plus 10, and while he does tend to turn the puck over at times, his good plays far outweigh his bad ones. The alternate captain agreed to a new five-year contract for far less money than he would have gotten on the open market, following his younger teammates' lead in taking less money to allow Kent Hughes the cap flexibility necessary to build a winner.
Grade: B+. Despite Dobson’s arrival, Matheson remained as important as he was for the Canadiens and brought some veteran leadership.
Kaiden Guhle
It was a tough season for Guhle, who struggled to find his rhythm, according to his own admission. Once again, he suffered an injury that sidelined him for an extended period, and he played only 39 games. He had to undergo adductor muscle surgery, and when he came back, he struggled to catch up to players who were in full game shape, which is not all that surprising. When he’s on top of his game, he’s a great defensive defenseman who can land some bone-crushing hits, but he didn’t exactly steal the show this year. Out of a possible 328 games in the four seasons he’s been with the Canadiens, he’s only played 208 games, and that’s a problem.
Grade: B-. Guhle will no doubt be looking to bounce back next season, which would be much easier if he could manage to stay healthy.
Alexandre Carrier
The Quebecer had a respectable season despite playing with many different partners, which made it hard to find any stability. Still, he showed more of an offensive touch this season, pinching a lot more and was rewarded with seven goals up from three in the previous year. His shooting percentage stood at an unbelievable 12.5%, which is likely not sustainable, but it was much appreciated this season. It’s worth mentioning that he looked much better than last season in the playoffs; he was still getting hit, but he was bracing himself better for impact.
Grade: B-. Carrier’s performance often depends on who he’s paired with. When he plays with a better partner, it shows. When he played Arber Xhekaj, it was a lot tougher for him.
Jayden Struble
The defenseman played in 59 games this season, more than he ever had before, and proved himself a steady performer. Over the last three seasons, his point production has remained stable, which is not surprising, since he’s more of a defensive defenseman. He doesn’t deliver hits as spectacular as Xhekaj, but he makes better and faster reads generally. He’s become Martin St. Louis ' preferred option and has likely won his duel with Xhekaj.
Grade: C+. With prospects knocking on the NHL’s door, he may battle for his chair next season, but it doesn’t look like it will be with Xhekaj anymore.
Arber Xhekaj
Xhekaj played in 65 games this season and led the team in hits with 178. His defensive play has improved, and he doesn’t tend to take himself out of the play to land hits as he did before. However, his reads aren’t as quick as Struble's, and his decision-making with the puck isn’t as good either; he has struggled to earn the coach’s trust. It’s a shame because the Canadiens lack physicality, but it feels like the RFA may be on his way out of town.
Grade: C. Xhekaj’s grit and physicality may make him an interesting asset on the trade market, and he may be best suited for teams operating with a different system.
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