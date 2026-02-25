Canadiens: Decisions Looming

As unfortunate as it is for Patrik Laine, there doesn’t seem to be room for him right now. Even though he’s got a great one-timer on the power play, the Canadiens are looking at the long term and seem to prefer using players who will be there in the future and who aren’t on their last miles with the team. Laine’s going to be a UFA this season, and given the fact he didn’t cost much to acquire, the Habs’ brass has no issue with letting him walk for nothing at the end of the year. If they absolutely needed to move him, he might have gotten in a few games to show interested teams that he was good to go, but it doesn’t seem to be the case.