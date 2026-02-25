Former Canadiens’ Goaltender Sings Marco Marciano’s Praises

Now that action is about to resume in the NHL, the conversations will go from how great Connor Hellebuyck was in the gold medal game to how things are going in front of the net for the Montreal Canadiens.
After a rough start to the season for Samuel Montembeault and Jakub Dobes, the organization called up Jacob Fowler to shake things up and even sent the Bécancour native to the Laval Rocket for a conditioning stint. It looked like it might have done the trick for a short while, but Montembeault stumbled again, and shortly thereafter, Kent Hughes and Jeff Gorton elected to let goaltending coach Eric Raymond go.
A few days later, the Canadiens announced that they were promoting Marco Marciano, the Laval Rocket goalie coach. Fast forward to now, have a lengthy Olympic break, and everyone is anxious to see how things will go between the pipes. Dobes hasn’t lost in regulation since December 9, and Montembeault was solid in his last game before the break. It will be interesting to see how things go now that Mariano has had time to work with his new goalies.
Yesterday, La Presse’s Simon-Olivier Lorange published an article featuring former Canadiens’ goaltender Cayden Primeau’s comments on the newly appointed goalie coach, and the 26-year-old gave him a ringing endorsement. Speaking to Lorange on the phone, he explained:
I’ve only got incredible things to say about him. That nomination was fully deserved, and it was about time that it happened to him. I’m looking forward to seeing what he does in the NHL.
Primeau also praised his work ethic:
I’ve never met anyone who works harder than him. He’s the first to get to the arena, and often, the last to leave. You can tell he’s enjoying it, and it makes everything more fun.
According to the now member of the Carolina Hurricanes organization, Marciano has a knack for working on the mental side of things:
He’s excellent on the mental side. He uses many techniques to help his goaltenders with everything they are experiencing. He tries to find solutions everywhere.
That’s an encouraging comment given the fact that Montembeault’s issues seemed to be more mental than anything else this season. As Martin St-Louis often said, he didn’t forget how to play goalie, and when a netminder lets the first shot in repeatedly, it’s often a sign of nerves. It looks like the Habs’ netminders will be in good hands with Marciano, who now has an opportunity to prove what he can do in the big league.
