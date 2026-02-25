Former Canadiens’ Goaltender Sings Marco Marciano’s Praises

A few days later, the Canadiens announced that they were promoting Marco Marciano, the Laval Rocket goalie coach. Fast forward to now, have a lengthy Olympic break, and everyone is anxious to see how things will go between the pipes. Dobes hasn’t lost in regulation since December 9, and Montembeault was solid in his last game before the break. It will be interesting to see how things go now that Mariano has had time to work with his new goalies.