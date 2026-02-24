Canadiens Eager To Get Back Down To Business

After practice, both goaltenders spoke to the media and had nothing but positive things to say about their new goaltending coach, Marciano. Jakub Dobes, who worked with him a year and a half ago in Laval, said it felt like they picked up where they left off, as if he were just going over the basics, almost as if he were revisiting what they had done in Laval. Meanwhile, Samuel Montembeault said he was happy to work with the goalie coach who drafted him in the QMJHL and with whom he’s worked for so many offseasons. Both praised Marciano's easygoing, energetic nature.