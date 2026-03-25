Canadiens: Demidov Hit Where It Hurts

After the game, speaking to the media, Demidov explained that he was kind of mad that there was no call on the play, which gave him a burst of energy. I doubt that the youngster saw the 1992 classic The Mighty Ducks, but it was as if he had heard Gordon Bombay’s speech in it: “We’re going to hit them where it hurts the most: up there.” That’s exactly what he did. It’s great to see that, despite still being only 20 years old, the youngster has the maturity to respond appropriately in that situation. Plenty of players would just have gotten frustrated and tried to get Walker back.