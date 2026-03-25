Canadiens: Dobes Pulls Magnificent Performance And Gets The Two Points

Over the last few years, the Montreal Canadiens have often struggled against the Carolina Hurricanes, and Tuesday night’s tilt at the Bell Centre was no different. Martin St-Louis can keep his cards close to his chest when it comes to his lineup, all he wants, but it’s not going to make an iota of difference if the players he puts on the ice aren't ready to go when the puck drops.
After missing the last two games with an upper-body injury, Josh Anderson was back in the lineup, taking over from Joe Veleno. At the same time, the coach had elected to go back to Jakub Dobes in net, despite Jacob Fowler winning the last game. A wise decision considering the Czech netminder made 14 saves in the first frame while his team was largely “sleepskating” on the ice.
The first period, especially its first 12 minutes, was worrying for the Canadiens. It looked like the puck was a hot potato none of their players were comfortable handling; perhaps it had to do with the coaches' warning them about the Canes' intense, fast forecheck. Whenever they’d get the puck, they’d get rid of it in a hurry, often handing it right back to the visitors.
After 20 minutes, the shots were 16-4 Carolina, and had it not been for Dobes, the score would have been much worse than 2-1. The goalie was peppered with shots, and they were not easy ones either. The first goal came when Mike Matheson tried to block a shot from the blueline with his stick and deflected it past Dobes. As for the second goal, it came from Oliver Kapanen turning the puck over in the defensive zone, inexplicably sending it from the blueline to the slot where Jordan Staal was all alone. It was easy for the Canes’ captain to give his team a 2-0 lead.
Thankfully for the Finnish rookie, he made up for his mistake when he deflected a Jayden Struble shot past Frederik Anderson to put Montreal on the scoreboard later in the first period.
Speaking about the first frame, the coach explained:
You try to talk about it before the game, but you have to live it. We shot ourselves in the foot early with giveaways and penalties; it was hard to get momentum, but I feel we found our game toward the end of the first. We spoke about their pressure in between the first and the second, once again, about how the team could get through that. We were better in the third, but it’s not an easy team to play when you’re leading by one goal; you try to play with little calculated risk, and they’re in your face the whole time. You have to try to put pucks deep and capitalize on their aggressiveness; that’s how we were able to separate ourselves with Demidov’s goal. Then we had to close out the game, which isn’t easy against a team that shoots everything from everywhere.
As is often the case when Montreal is in trouble, Cole Caufield rose to the challenge, scoring the game-tying goal nearly six minutes into the second frame. The goal came just at the right time after Montreal failed to capitalize on two Hurricanes penalties, even though they enjoyed a 29-second five-on-three.
His goal seemed to jump-start the Habs, and it even looked like he had his 45th of the season less than four minutes later, but the puck ended up deflecting on Juraj Slafkovsky. Still, Caufield had an assist on that goal two, and his redirection of Noah Dobson’s slapshot was perfect. While the sniper is chasing the 50-goal mark, that goal was the big Slovak’s 28th of the season, and it’s looking increasingly likely that he will reach the 30-goal mark.
After 40 minutes, Montreal had a 3-2 lead while the Hurricanes led 26-15 in shots, but they were unable to get anything past Dobes in the middle Stanza.
Goaltending hasn’t been a force for the Canadiens this season, but since January, Dobes has found plenty of ways to win. Tonight, he went for the good old making a truckload of saves. St-Louis rarely speaks a lot about his goaltenders, but tonight, he gave the Czech netminder his due:
I feel he plays big; he’s confident, but I can’t speak to his technique. He’s been excellent tonight, especially with the start we had to our game; he made some big saves. You look at the attempted shots, it’s a team that shoots from everywhere, and that creates a lot of chaos; you have to be alert, and he was.
The coach also added that his performance gave the team a lot of confidence and that he often does it. St-Louis’ decision to give him the next speaks volumes about how he feels about Dobes now. Earlier in the season, he didn’t hesitate to sit him even if he was doing well to try and get his number one netminder going, but now, he clearly sees that Dobes is the hot hand, and he doesn’t want to mess with that.
It feels like Dobes has finally earned the organization's respect despite competing with the former number one and the youngster generally regarded as the Canadiens’ goaltender of the future. His performances since the new year have forced the Habs not to skip his turn.
The Canadiens will have an optional skate at the Bell Centre tomorrow before getting back on the ice on Thursday night for one last home game before a five-game road trip. The Columbus Blue Jackets, who are currently battling for a playoff spot, will no doubt be desperate for the win, and the Canadiens will have to be ready from the get-go.
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