Canadiens Dobes and Demidov Attend World Cup

Now that the draft is a thing of the past, it wouldn’t be surprising if Demidov made the headlines with a new contract sooner rather than later. Kent Hughes has already said that it’s one of his priorities to sign the youngster to a long-term contract this offseason, and if he wants to be able to get a team-friendly deal, it makes sense to do it before the opening of free agency, when crazy contracts are thrown around. Even though there are no huge names available in free agency this time around, you can still expect teams to get involved in bidding wars over the few players available.