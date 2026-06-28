Canadiens Dobes and Demidov Attend World Cup

The Montreal Canadiens have at least two Cristiano Ronaldo fans in their ranks: Ivan Demidov and Jakub Dobes went to Miami to watch the Portuguese icon play.
While the Montreal Canadiens and their fans were busy with the NHL draft on Saturday, Ivan Demidov and Jacub Dobes were in Miami, Florida, catching some World Cup action. Demidov has mentioned in the past that he is a big Cristiano Ronaldo fan, and it was therefore no surprise to see the two Habs turn up to the game wearing Ronaldo’s famous number 7 jerseys.
Demidov’s significant other, Kate Yakovlevla, documented the day’s events on her Instagram account. Unfortunately for the Canadiens players, however, the duel between Colombia and Portugal was far from being a classic. While Ronaldo played the full 90 minutes, the striker failed to make his mark on the game, which ended in a goalless draw. To make matters worse, Colombia was the dominant side, seeing most of the ball and taking 26 shots, while Portugal managed 13, with only two on target. The best player for Demidov and Dobes’ favorites was Diogo Costa, the goalkeeper, who made six saves to keep a clean sheet.
The two players might want to head to Toronto on July 2, since Portugal will face Croatia there in the round of 32 at 7:00 PM. They may get a better show there since the stakes will be much higher then, with a win-or-go-home elimination game.
Now that the draft is a thing of the past, it wouldn’t be surprising if Demidov made the headlines with a new contract sooner rather than later. Kent Hughes has already said that it’s one of his priorities to sign the youngster to a long-term contract this offseason, and if he wants to be able to get a team-friendly deal, it makes sense to do it before the opening of free agency, when crazy contracts are thrown around. Even though there are no huge names available in free agency this time around, you can still expect teams to get involved in bidding wars over the few players available.
In his end-of-season interview with the media, Demidov made it clear that he would be looking to sign a long-term deal, relating a conversation he had with roommate Lane Hutson about the importance of being there long term, since what the Canadiens are building is likely to lead to multiple Stanley Cups. It remains to be seen whether he will follow Hutson’s lead and take a contract with a lower cap hit to allow Hughes some flexibility. Given how much the likes of Nick Suzuki, Cole Caufield and Juraj Slafkovsky have signed for, it would be surprising to see Demidov hold out for a huge contract, but nothing can be taken for granted until pen is put to paper.
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