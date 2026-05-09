Canadiens Get Big Win In Game 2, Even Series

In one of those man-advantage situations, a Sabres player had no stick. You have to take advantage of that; that’s essentially playing against three and a half men. Furthermore, during the same power play, Juraj Slafkovsky made two soft no-look back passes and very nearly gave away possession. On one of those occurrences, the puck exited the zone, forcing everyone to come out. There’s a time and a place for that kind of play, and it’s not when your team is in full control, pressuring an out-of-breath opponent.