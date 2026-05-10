Canadiens' Farm Team Eliminated As Number 1 Goalie Rides The Pine In Montreal

Speaking after the defeat, Rocket coach Pascal Vincent said it was a tough series for his team, which played most of the series with only five defensemen. The Canadiens sent David Reinbacher down to the AHL before the start of the series, but kept Adam Engstrom until Noah Dobson was cleared for action. Unfortunately, when Engstrom came back, Reinbacher suffered an injury that kept him out of the lineup for the fifth and final game.