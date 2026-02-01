Canadiens: Dobes Secured The Number One Role

Granted, in an ideal world, an NHL team has two goalies who can perform, but you need to play with the hand you were dealt. As for needing a veteran in net in the playoffs, well, Montembeault may be 29, but he’s only ever played three playoff games, last season when the Canadiens were eliminated in five games by the Washington Capitals. He was injured in the third match, which means that Dobes, who was his backup, also has three games of playoff experience, and he’s the one who picked up the sole win (even though Montembeault started the game).