Canadiens: The Dobsons Made The Most Montreal Baby Gender Reveal Ever

Noah Dobson will join a long list of new Montreal Canadiens dads this summer when the Dobsons welcome their baby girl into the world.
Montreal Canadiens’ defenseman Noah Dobson and his wife, Alexa, took to Instagram yesterday for their baby gender reveal. The couple, who were married last summer, just a few days after the rearguard was traded to the Habs, revealed that they are expecting a girl with a video shot from their balcony, overlooking Montreal’s famous Leonard Cohen mural.
The bundle of joy is expected over the summer, and Dobson will join a long list of girl dads on the team. Brendan Gallagher and his wife Emma Fortin had a girl last year, just like Josh Anderson and his wife Paola did last May, and captain Nick Suzuki and his wife Caitlin have revealed that they are also expecting a baby girl this spring.
Jake Evans and his wife, Emily, seem to be the exception to the rule; they also welcomed their first children last August, twin boys.
While the players are all growing up professionally on the ice together, it’s wonderful to see that a big part of the team is also going through the same things in their personal lives, which can only bring them all closer together.