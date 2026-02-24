Canadiens: Slafkovsky’s Improvement By The Numbers

While his top shot speed and average speed haven’t improved from last season, his number of shot attempts at high speed has. During the 2024-25 campaign, his hardest shot registered 88.99 mph, compared to 86.89 mph this year. However, he has 17 shot attempts at 80-90 mph, which puts him in the 86th percentile. Last season, he made only eight such attempts, putting him in the 63rd percentile. The same improvement can be seen on shots clocking in between 70-80 mph; he has 47 this season, which places him in the 89th percentile. In his third season, he had 34 attempts at the speed, placing him in the 66th percentile.