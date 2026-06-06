Canadiens Entertain At The Combine

The Habs are not the only ones thinking out of the box, though. Prospect Caleb Malhotra was asked by one of the teams what he would do if he were stranded on a desert island with no water, but the person next to him had a water bottle: would he kill them and take it? It’s one thing to know that a question’s coming and get your answer ready, but it’s quite another to be put on the spot with it. If you say there’s no way you’d kill someone, will the team think you’re not a survivor when faced with a tough situation? If you say you would, will they say you’re just looking after number one and not a team player?