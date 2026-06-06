Canadiens Entertain At The Combine

The Montreal Canadiens are standing out at the Combine once again.
The NHL combine is currently taking place in Buffalo, and the Montreal Canadiens are just one of the 32 teams taking a closer look at the 90 prospects attending the event. Over the course of the six-day event, the youngsters undergo physical testing and interviews, and some are also taken out to dinner by teams who want to get a closer look at them.
The Combine rings a bit differently for the fans this season with the Habs drafting very late in the first round, but it remains an important exercise. You never know if somewhere down the line the team might have an opportunity to acquire one of those players.
Over the last few years, the Canadiens have made headlines for their thinking-out-of-the-box questions in the interviews. This time around, RG.org reporter Marco D’Amico found out by speaking to Chase Reid that the Habs’ last question was more of a challenge. They end their interview by giving the prospect a puck and telling him that he can stand where he wants in the room to shoot it in the garbage can, but that if he misses, they’re not going to draft him.
That’s an interesting twist, a way to put the prospect on the spot and see how much of a risk taker he is, how confident they are and how they handle pressure. Of course, it doesn’t mean that they won’t draft him if he misses; that would be silly, but it’s just a great way to see how he goes about making decisions and how he reacts to such a weird situation.
The Habs are not the only ones thinking out of the box, though. Prospect Caleb Malhotra was asked by one of the teams what he would do if he were stranded on a desert island with no water, but the person next to him had a water bottle: would he kill them and take it? It’s one thing to know that a question’s coming and get your answer ready, but it’s quite another to be put on the spot with it. If you say there’s no way you’d kill someone, will the team think you’re not a survivor when faced with a tough situation? If you say you would, will they say you’re just looking after number one and not a team player?
Later this summer, there’s no doubt that the Canadiens will release their usual draft documentary, and we’ll be able to find out more about what they asked the prospects this time around. It always makes for a great watch in the dog days of summer.
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