Canadiens’ Gallagher Given Permission To Speak To Other Teams

At the Canadiens’ dressing room clear-out day, the winger said he wouldn’t mind being allowed to go home, which would mean playing for the Vancouver Canucks, and the west coast team is at a stage where they could use his leadership. At this stage, they do have the cap room to accommodate his salary, but they’re probably not going to agree to do it without the Canadiens sweetening the deal a bit. Doing right by a man who bled red, white and blue for years shouldn’t be an issue for the Habs’ front office, especially as Kent Hughes said they would treat the veteran with respect.