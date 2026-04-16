Canadiens’ Gearing Up For The Playoffs

While the Montreal Canadiens had a day off on Wednesday, their marketing and social media teams certainly weren’t off. The playoffs in Montreal are about so much more than what happens on the ice. In a town where hockey is king and generates most of the water cooler discussions, when the Habs make the spring dance, there’s a particular feeling in the air, an effervescence which normally starts from the moment they qualify to the end of the playoff run. In 2021, that meant all the way to July 7, when the Sainte-Flanelle was beaten in the Final by the Tampa Bay Lightning. Last year, it was short and sweet, as the Habs were defeated in five games by the Washington Capitals.