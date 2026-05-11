Canadiens Get Another Big Win And Take 2-1 Series Lead

From then on, the Canadiens forechecked relentlessly and took over the first frame. They had several great opportunities alone and up close with Alex Lyon. The Sabres goalie, who wasn’t very proactive in Game 2, cut a dangerous feed that was going straight to Nick Suzuki, who was alone in acres of space. The puck still got to him, but he had to take some time to steady it before taking a shot that Lyon saved.