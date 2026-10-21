Canadiens Squander Another Lead And Lose The Game

It was initially thought Dobes would be available to the press after the game, but it was ultimately decided he wouldn’t come out. That’s hardly surprising, given how the game ended. The Czech netminder wears his heart on his sleeve, and this defeat after a strong game will be hard to swallow. The coach himself hadn’t spoken to him, and he wasn’t sure whether he'd do so before the next game, or leave it in the capable hands of Marco Marciano.