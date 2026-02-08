Canadiens’ GM Smart Not To Handcuff Himself

On the back end, Hughes had to agree (through Mathieu Darche) to give Noah Dobson a 14-team M-NTC for the last seven years of his eight-year deal, which could be considered a good compromise as it leaves the team with plenty of options should they wish to move on from the right-shot rearguard. However, when he signed Matheson to a four-year contract extension, Hughes agreed to a full no-movement clause for the first three seasons of the deal, but managed to negotiate a 14-team M-NTC for the final year. As for Kaiden Guhle, who signed a six-year deal back in July 2024, he could only get an M-NTC for the last two years of the agreement, and it only includes a five-team no-trade list. Finally, star defenseman Lane Hutson could only manage to get an M-NTC for the last three years of his eight-year deal, and it only provides for a 10-team no-trade list.