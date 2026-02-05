Canadiens: Montembeault Bounced Back And Gallagher Led The Charge

The Habs looked like they weren’t ready for puck drop, but thankfully, Montembeault was. He made several big saves in the first few minutes, and while he did give up a goal just six minutes in, it must be said that the Jets were on a power play at the time, and that there was nothing the goaltender could have done on that shot. Furthermore, that goal stemmed from a Phillip Danault mistake on the penalty kill; he had a golden opportunity to clear the zone, but he tried to clear it down the middle, right where the Jets defenseman was.