Canadiens: Montembeault Bounced Back And Gallagher Led The Charge

The Montreal Canadiens were playing their last game before the Olympic break on Wednesday night against the Winnipeg Jets, and Martin St-Louis decided to give Samuel Montembeault a start for the first time in two weeks, despite Jakub Dobes’ recent form. It was a gutsy decision from the coach, given the fact that Dobes hadn’t lost in regulation in 10 games and that the Canadiens desperately needed the two points.
The Habs looked like they weren’t ready for puck drop, but thankfully, Montembeault was. He made several big saves in the first few minutes, and while he did give up a goal just six minutes in, it must be said that the Jets were on a power play at the time, and that there was nothing the goaltender could have done on that shot. Furthermore, that goal stemmed from a Phillip Danault mistake on the penalty kill; he had a golden opportunity to clear the zone, but he tried to clear it down the middle, right where the Jets defenseman was.
The Bécancour native stopped two odd-man rushes in the first frame alone, and it was because of his ability to weather the storm, making 12 stops, that the Canadiens didn’t find themselves in a bigger hole.
He was also able to shut the door for the rest of the game, making 37 saves on the 38 shots he faced for a .973 save percentage. After what he has gone through so far this season, this performance will allow him to head into the break with a positive mindset.
The Canadiens have struggled all season in the second period, so much so that before the game, they had a minus-10 differential in the middle stanza, while the Jets were plus-four, but it didn’t look like it on Wednesday night. The Habs scored two goals in 1:16 to take a 3-1 lead over the Jets.
Josh Anderson found the back of the net first, with a perfect deflection off a Jayden Struble shot after five minutes of play, and then Lane Hutson scored one of his most impressive goals of the season off an Anderson pass. The power forward’s feed was behind the defenseman, who caught the pass on his backhand, pivoted while skating towards the net, and scored short side high up on a Vezina Trophy-winning goaltender, Connor Hellebuyck.
As for Montembeault, he added another 13 saves to his tally, keeping the Jets at bay and allowing the Canadiens to go back to the dressing room with a 3-1 lead with 20 minutes to go.
When the Jets came out strong in the first frame, it was the veteran line of Danault, Anderson and Gallagher who stood up and turned the tide. The three veterans combined for seven points and were a constant pain in the Jets’ side. Danault won 12 of the 18 draws he took, Anderson registered the go-ahead goal early in the second, and Gallagher delivered the gut punch that sent the Jets down crashing early in the third frame.
While many analysts were talking about players’ heads being either in Milan for those who are heading to the Olympics and on holiday for the others, the trio was completely focused on the task at hand.
With his three points, Gallagher is now the 26th-highest scorer in Canadiens’ history with 483 points. The 33-year-old can now set his sights on Vincent Damphousse, who’s 25th, but it won’t be easy to catch him since he’s on 498 points. The diminutive winger is also 14th overall in goals and 38th overall in assists.
After many injury-plagued seasons, he played all 82 games last season and has not missed a game so far this year. He has now skated in 891 games with the Canadiens and will soon overtake Patrice Brisebois, who is in 13th place in all-time games played with the Sainte-Flanelle with 896. If he stays healthy, the veteran could reach 1,000 games before the end of his contract since the regular season will have 84 games starting in 2026-27.
With this 5-1 win, the Canadiens moved into second place in the Atlantic Division, at least momentarily. On Thursday, while the Habs will all be heading out on holiday or to the Olympics, the Buffalo Sabres will be taking on the Pittsburgh Penguins, meaning that when the league shuts down for the break, the Sabres and the Habs will have played the same number of games.
