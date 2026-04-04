Canadiens: Going For Eight Wins In A Row

Mike Matheson is the Canadiens’ most productive player against the hosts with 21 points in 32 games, followed by Danault, who has 15 points in 20 games, and Brendan Gallagher, who has 13 points in 31 duels. All eyes will be on Cole Caufield, however, since the sniper is just one goal short of the 50-goal mark. He’s got nine points in 11 games against the Devils, and he could very well get there. Meanwhile, Nick Suzuki is six points shy of the century mark, but the Devils are not among his favorite victims; he has 10 points in 16 games. As for defenseman Lane Hutson, he only needs two points to reach the 75-point mark on the season, but he has been held off the scoresheet in five games against the Devils. Finally, Juraj Slafkovsky only needs a goal to have 30 this season, but he’s only scored once against them and has three points in eight games.