Canadiens Had Award-Winning Season, Just Not The One Award They Actually Want

Of course, those are not the trophies and awards the Canadiens really want to win; they all play to win the Stanley Cup, but the recognition they received shows they are progressing and on their way to reaching the promised land. It's fair to expect Suzuki to stay in both the Selke and Hart conversation going forward. Caufield should be a regular contender for the Rocket Richard, Lane Hutson for the James Norris Trophy, and sooner or later, Martin St-Louis should also enter the Jack Adams conversation.