Canadiens Had Award-Winning Season, Just Not The One Award They Actually Want

The Montreal Canadiens had an incredibly successful season, as highlighted by the multiple trophies and awards they received.
The NHL has now announced all of its trophies and awards for the 2025-26 regular season. Of the 10 individual Trophies (Hart, Mark Messier Leadership Award, Masterton, Ted Lindsay Award, Vezina, Selke, Lady Bing, King Clancy, Jack Adams, and Norris), Montreal Canadiens players claimed two: Nick Suzuki won his first Frank J. Selke Trophy, and Cole Caufield claimed his first Lady Bing Trophy. Whichever way you look at it, it means the Habs won 20% of the individual awards, which are awarded by votes for the regular season (the Art Ross, Rocket Richard, and Jennings trophies are awarded solely on stats).
On Friday, the league also announced its All-Star teams, and one Canadiens player made it: Cole Caufield, who landed on the second team. The sniper received 564 voting points, trailing Dallas Stars’ Jason Robertson on the first team by 152 points and finishing 185 voting points ahead of Minnesota Wild superstar Kirill Kaprizov to claim the second-team spot on the left wing.
Nick Suzuki finished fourth in the All-Star Team voting for the centers with 16 points, behind Connor McDavid, Nathan MacKinnon, and Macklin Celebrini. The Canadiens’ captain also finished fifth in voting for the Hart trophy. He received one first-place vote, from THN’s own Sammi Silber, 19 fourth-place votes, and 35 fifth-place votes for a total of 625 voting points. A pale total when compared to the top four in voting, Nikita Kucherov (1436 points), Connor McDavid (1426 points), Nathan MacKinnon (1297 points), and Macklin Celebrini (625 points), but the fact that he has entered the conversation is still huge and speaks volumes about how important a player he has become for the Canadiens.
It’s also worth noting that Ivan Demidov and Jakub Dobes were both named to the All-Rookie Team; Montreal was the only team with two players in the select group.
It’s been a while since the Habs had that kind of outcome. The last time a Canadiens player made an All-Star team was in 2014-2015, when P.K. Subban and Carey Price were both voted to the first team. That’s also the last season in which Canadiens’ players won multiple individual awards. Back then, Carey Price had claimed the Vezina, the Hart, the Ted Lindsay award and the Jennings.
Of course, those are not the trophies and awards the Canadiens really want to win; they all play to win the Stanley Cup, but the recognition they received shows they are progressing and on their way to reaching the promised land. It's fair to expect Suzuki to stay in both the Selke and Hart conversation going forward. Caufield should be a regular contender for the Rocket Richard, Lane Hutson for the James Norris Trophy, and sooner or later, Martin St-Louis should also enter the Jack Adams conversation.
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