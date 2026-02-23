Canadiens Held Annual Fan Favorite Event

Next up was the accuracy shooting. Brendan Gallagher for Team White got three of the four targets in 26.3 seconds, and then Kirby Dach, for Team Red, took 44 seconds to hit all four targets. Needless to say, it wasn’t the veterans’ finest hour. Josh Anderson was next up for Team White, hitting all four targets in just 10.752 seconds. Alexandre Carrier then got a turn for Team Red, needing 18.7 seconds to hit the four targets. Jake Evans was next up for Team Red and only needed 7.757 seconds to destroy the four targets. Caufield tried to beat his time but came up short with 9.164 seconds. Labelle from the Victoire then did it in 22.423 seconds, while Murphy only took 12.357 seconds, easily winning the duel.