Canadiens Hosted a Fantastic Night At The Montreal Casino

The Montreal Canadiens hosted the third edition of their casino night under the theme "Diamonds and Dice" and it was a resounding success.
After practicing in Brossard on Tuesday morning, Martin St-Louis and his men were at the Montreal Casino last night as the organization held the third edition of their Casino night in support of the Montreal Canadiens Children’s Foundation. The theme of the night was Diamonds and Dice, and the players and their significant others dressed accordingly. Nick Suzuki and Juraj Slafkovsky, who weren’t at practice and were given a rest day, were both in attendance for what looked like a great night. Given how much people paid for their event tickets, it was great that the whole team was in attendance despite jet lag.
Before the event, an auction was held with various lots up for bid. The winning bids and the tickets sold raised a total of $370,463 for the foundation, which aims to give children from underserved communities equal opportunities to be active.
Those who attended the event got to gamble alongside the players, and in some cases, with the players acting as dealers. Some players looked more comfortable than others doing that, and judging by Ivan Demidov’s picture, the rookie was having a great time. Meanwhile, veteran Brendan Gallagher still had a lot to learn about the dealer’s role, which is definitely not a viable post-career option.
After having fun at the Casino on Tuesday night, the players will all be back on the ice in Brossard on Wednesday morning, getting ready to finally return to action against the New York Islanders at the Bell Centre on Thursday night. Patrick Roy’s team is currently third in the Metropolitan Division with 69 points, just four points ahead of the Columbus Blue Jackets, who have two games in hand. Needless to say, it will be a do-or-die game for the Isles and standout rookie Matthew Schaefer.