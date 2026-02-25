Canadiens Hosted a Fantastic Night At The Montreal Casino

After practicing in Brossard on Tuesday morning, Martin St-Louis and his men were at the Montreal Casino last night as the organization held the third edition of their Casino night in support of the Montreal Canadiens Children’s Foundation. The theme of the night was Diamonds and Dice, and the players and their significant others dressed accordingly. Nick Suzuki and Juraj Slafkovsky, who weren’t at practice and were given a rest day, were both in attendance for what looked like a great night. Given how much people paid for their event tickets, it was great that the whole team was in attendance despite jet lag.