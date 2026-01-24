Canadiens’ Hughes: It’s Not About Getting Bigger

It’s also interesting to note that Hughes won’t alter his course of action with the team depending on the style of whichever team has won or wins the Stanley Cup next. He won’t be a copycat because if he were, he believes he would set himself back. He believes in what he’s building and in his organization's strengths; he’s not about to do a 180 and give up some speed and skill to get tough guys on the ice. That shouldn’t be too surprising, really. After all, on the day he was hired, he said that in an ideal world, his version of the Canadiens would be a fast-paced, offensive team. We may not live in an ideal world, but Hughes is working hard to achieve his vision, and it’s going well for him.