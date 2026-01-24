Which Team Hits The Post Or Crossbar The Most Often?

Why have the Hurricanes hit the post so much? Well, they have taken the second most shots in the league so far this season, with 1649 shots, meaning that they’ve been frustrated by the goal on just five percent of their shots. As for the Capitals, they’ve taken 1487 shots, meaning they struck iron on five percent of their shots as well. The Sabres? Their percentage is five percent as well, while the Red Wings’ is also five percent. The Canadiens? Well, with 64 posts/crossbars on 1339 shots, they’ve also fallen victim to the net on five percent of their shots.