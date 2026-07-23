Canadiens’ Hutson Has The Best Contract Of The League

According to Luszczyszyn’s model, Hutson left about $100 million on the table when he committed to the Canadiens for eight years at such a low cap hit. That’s the only Canadiens contract that has made the top 10 for this season, and I’ll admit I was a bit surprised not to see Ivan Demidov’s contract land on the list as well, but I think that’s down to the projection of his impact on the team not yet being where it should be. The league has only seen one season of the Russian star, and it will soon realize just how productive and important to the Canadiens’ lineup he is not only right now but will be in the future as well.