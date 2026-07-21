Could The Canadiens Work Out A Trade With The Flames?

The Flames have been rumored to be interested in Arber Xhekaj in the past, and he could certainly be used to make that trade happen. While Xhekaj brings an interesting blend of grit and physicality to the table, it’s become evident that Martin St-Louis doesn’t really trust him, and it could be better for both the player and the team if he were used to acquire a piece whom the coach will trust. He’s more useful to the Canadiens as a trade piece than he is as a healthy scratch or as a third-pairing blueliner who the coach won’t use for more than five minutes. As for Xhekaj, he could get a real chance to establish himself as an NHLer. Of course, the Habs would need to add something else to make the trade happen, likely futures such as draft picks, but the rugged blueliner would be a good starting point.