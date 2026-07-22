Canadiens’ Montembeault Wants Not Part Of A Three-Way Rotation In Net

Of course, it’s always a possibility that Fowler could be sent down to the AHL, leaving Dobes and Montembeault in Montreal, but I’m just not convinced this is the place where the latter can bounce back like he needs to do. He basically admitted that he put too much pressure on himself last season, and that’s how his troubles started. He was coming to the rink worried about letting goals in; that’s not the right mindset to be in. Will he be able to shake it off under the extreme scrutiny in Montreal? That’s a bigger challenge than it would be if he were able to turn over a new leaf in another market.