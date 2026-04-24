Canadiens: Time For A Big Dose Of Experience?

Granted, he doesn’t have the same speed and stamina he once had, but he still has the same dedication to the sweater. He still battles hard in front of the net and can create havoc or much-needed screens in front of goalies. On Tuesday, Dach spent a total of 10:53 on the ice, and only 9:16 in regulation, on a fourth line. After a lot of rest, Gallagher can give you that kind of ice time. Corey Perry, who’s older than Gallagher, had 10:49 of ice time, 8:40 in regulation. Gallagher has often been the spark the Canadiens needed in the past, and he could still play that role if he gets the opportunity.