Canadiens: Let The Dominoes Fall

Montreal cannot send Dobes down to Laval without him going through waivers, and they wouldn't want to; while they could send Montembeault down for a conditioning stint to buy time, as they did last season, they’d need him to agree. Last season, his own performance backed him into a corner, and he had to agree; this year, he had a good training camp, and he is in a contract year. He must be eager to get some NHL action, and while Montembeault is as nice as they come, one couldn’t blame him for looking after number one.