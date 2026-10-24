Canadiens: Let The Dominoes Fall

Montreal Canadiens
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Karine Hains - The Hockey News
Karine Hains - The Hockey News
Oct 24, 2026 3:30 PMPublished Oct 24, 2026 3:30 PM
Connor Hellebuyck has found a new home. Could that help Montreal Canadiens GM Kent Hughes find a trade partner for Samuel Montembeault? That's not out of the real of possibilities.
The Winnipeg Jets made headlines yesterday when they finally sent disgruntled goaltender Connor Hellebuyck to the New Jersey Devils for Dawson Mercer, Nico Daws, Alexander Command, Nick Bjugstad, a second-round pick in 2029, and a seventh-round pick in the 2027 draft. Given the situation Kevin Cheveldayoff found himself in with Hellebuyck’s very public trade request, plus the goaltender’s age and lack of playoff success, that’s a solid return.
What does that mean for the Montreal Canadiens? It means the most sought-after goaltender is off the board, which could make it easier for Kent Hughes to find a new home for Samuel Montembeault. Back in July, we mentioned the New Jersey Devils as a potential fit for the Becancour native after they traded Jacob Markstrom to the Florida Panthers and were left with Jake Allen and Daws as their tandem going into the season.
Obviously, that possibility is out the window now that New Jersey landed Hellebuyck. As for the Jets, Stuart Skinner is enjoying a new lease on life, and they now have Daws and Clay Stevenson. Based on their roster moves, they’ve elected to keep all three for now, which makes for a crowded crease.
The most logical fit for Montembeault remains the New York Rangers, who have lost Ivan Shesterkin for the rest of the season. The Russian netminder is still under contract for another six seasons with a $11.5 million cap hit, meaning they need a temporary fix. Just over a week ago, the Hartford Wolfpack, the Rangers' AHL affiliate, signed James Riemer to a professional tryout contract, which made sense since New York had to call up Spencer Martin to fill in with the big club.
Unfortunately for the Canadiens, Montembeault was injured just before Shesterkin suffered his season-ending injury, but it’s been just over two weeks now. The Habs announced on October 7 that the Quebecer would miss 10 to 14 days. He hasn't resumed training with the team yet, but that should happen soon. The Canadiens’ crease is also crowded now; Jacob Fowler has risen to the challenge since being called up from the Laval Rocket, outplaying Jakub Dobes.
Montreal cannot send Dobes down to Laval without him going through waivers, and they wouldn't want to; while they could send Montembeault down for a conditioning stint to buy time, as they did last season, they’d need him to agree. Last season, his own performance backed him into a corner, and he had to agree; this year, he had a good training camp, and he is in a contract year. He must be eager to get some NHL action, and while Montembeault is as nice as they come, one couldn’t blame him for looking after number one.
Will a team accept trading for him without seeing him back in regular NHL games, though? That could be a problem. The sooner he plays, the better for everyone. Good performance at this level may help Hughes get at least some value for the netminder.
Despite Dobes’ rocky start to the season, it would be shocking if Montreal moved on from the Czech goalie after signing him to a three-year contract extension. Either way, Montembeault’s days with the Habs seem numbered, and the Rangers’ current situation makes them an ideal landing spot, especially now that New Jersey, a divisional rival, has upgraded its goaltending.
Montreal Canadiens•Connor Hellebuyck•New York Rangers•New Jersey Devils•Samuel Montembeault•Kent Hughes
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