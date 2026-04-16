Canadiens’ Likely Lines And Pairings Ahead Of Series Start Are Surprising

No issues with the fourth-line players being in the lineup; they all play solidly and always provide the right level of effort. However, I feel that if Anderson were on the third line, either Veleno or Brendan Gallagher would be good options on the fourth line. Veleno may not put points on the board, but he has embraced his role as a hard forechecker and provides something the team needs. As for Gallagher, his performance on Tuesday was more than adequate, granted it was with a lot of rest. Still, he has always carbureted to playoff energy, and even if for leadership purposes only, I would have rather seen him in the lineup than Dach.