Montreal Canadiens
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Brad Penner-Imagn Images
Brad Penner-Imagn Images
Nov 17, 2026 11:56 AMPublished Nov 17, 2026 11:56 AM
The Montreal Canadiens played one of their worst game of the year in New York, according to Martin St-Louis, and it's no surprise that they left empty-handed.
Now without Josh Anderson, Chris Kreider, Ivan Demidov, and Mike Matheson, the Montreal Canadiens faced the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden on Monday night. After watching Saturday night’s game from the bench, Jacob Fowler returned to the net to face the Blueshirts for the third time in his young career. Meanwhile, New York was dressing tough guy Matt Rempe for just the sixth time this season, a decision that may well have had something to do with the Habs having Arber and Florian Xhekaj in the lineup.
Hard Work Pays Off
This game was the perfect example of just what the Habs’ French Connection line brings to the ice. Martin St-Louis has repeatedly said that they can extend offensive zone possession, and that's exactly what they did. It’s not just on the forecheck either; when they are in puck possession, and it looks like the play’s going to die because they missed a play, they give a second or even a third effort to keep possession. At no time do they look like they think their offensive sequence is over; they keep on pushing.
And that’s true for all three members of the line: Alexandre Texier, Phillip Danault, and Zachary Bolduc are giving it their all, all the time. Texier wasn’t as combative with the puck last season, but with these two linemates, it’s almost as if they are pushing him to be more tenacious. The Frenchman had a golden opportunity to score the Habs’ second goal in the final minutes of the game, but he couldn’t bury it.
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Given their hard work, it was well deserved that they were on the ice when Lane Hutson danced on the blueline before sending a puck to the net, where Danault deflected it to break the ice for the Canadiens.
Arber Xhekaj’s Confidence
Once upon a time, Arber Xhekaj seemed to think that he was in the lineup for one thing only: roughing the opponents up. This is no longer the case, as was made very obvious on Monday night. In the first frame, the older Xhekaj was hit by Matt Rempe right by the boards and looked to be in a foul move when he got up. He checked who hit him, but it was in the defensive zone with the Rags on the attack, and even though Rempe crushed him against the boards, he chose to get back into the play rather than seek revenge.
Better yet, the hit seemed to motivate him, and he ended up being more involved in all aspects of the game, joining the attack and doing it at the right time; it was almost as if he wanted to send a message to Rempe ”Fine, prove you’re a tough guy; in the meantime, I’ll show that I can play hockey as well and help the team that way.” Interestingly enough, on the Canadiens’ first goal in the second frame, Lane Hutson put Rempe in his back pocket with a few dance moves on the Rangers blueline before Danault tipped the shot home.
Twice during the game, the Canadiens big defenseman made his way to the Rangers goaltender. Nothing came of it, but it wasn’t for lack of trying. The blueliner ended the night with three shots and four hits, while the younger Xhekaj had a shot and landed five hits, more than anyone else for the Habs.
Another Tough Outing For Juraj Slafkovsky
The big Slovak knows what he needs to do; he’s said it repeatedly, but he just doesn’t do it. Now in his fifth NHL season, he needs to start playing from puck drop in October (well, September now). It’s one thing to have a slow start, but the Canadiens have already played 25% of their season.
Slafkovsky also needs to be more aware of what’s going on around him. On Saturday, he touched a puck that had been touched with a high stick, and it wasn’t a reflex; he had time to think it through. Numerous times this season, we’ve seen him try those no-look-back passes on the ice, which almost invariably become a turnover. On Monday night, he also completely lost his man, who went on to score the Rangers’ first goal.
The Canadiens need more from Slafkovsky; he can do better than he is right now, and it may be time for Martin St-Louis to send him a message. The coach summed up the night by saying it was some of the worst hockey they've played this season, and it’s hard to disagree.
For the first time since October 6 and 8, the Canadiens lost two games in a row, and that was also Fowler’s first road loss of the season. At the end of the game, he wasted no time heading to the dressing room; he didn’t wait for his teammates. Perhaps it was a frustrating night for the young goaltender too.
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