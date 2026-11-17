Once upon a time, Arber Xhekaj seemed to think that he was in the lineup for one thing only: roughing the opponents up. This is no longer the case, as was made very obvious on Monday night. In the first frame, the older Xhekaj was hit by Matt Rempe right by the boards and looked to be in a foul move when he got up. He checked who hit him, but it was in the defensive zone with the Rags on the attack, and even though Rempe crushed him against the boards, he chose to get back into the play rather than seek revenge.