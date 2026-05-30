Canadiens Made Big Improvements This Season

More than anything, though, GM Kent Hughes proved that the players are buying what he’s selling. He signed both Hutson and Mike Matheson to team-friendly contracts, which bodes well for the team's future. In this cap space world, it’s important to maximize cap space, and when players are ready to take less money than they would have gotten on the free agency market, you’re in great shape. Furthermore, he hasn’t given much in the way of no-trade clauses, giving himself a lot of wiggle room for the future and not being handcuffed by pricy deals he cannot move on from. This rebuild is going well, and the organization is going full speed ahead.