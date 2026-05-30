Canadiens: Same Tired Recipe, Same Result

Martin St-Louis shocked most pundits by electing not only to stick with the same lineups but also to keep the same lines and pairings. Arber Xhekaj took the warm-up, but in the end, he was once again scratched. It’s strange that in the first round, when he realized that things weren’t going right for his group, St-Louis made the adjustments needed, but in the Eastern Conference Final, for some reason, he refused to do it. It doesn’t send a great message to someone like Brendan Gallagher, who has been biding his time, hoping for another opportunity to give his all for the Sainte-Flanelle.