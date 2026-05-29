Patrick Roy gave a heartfelt tribute to former teammate Claude Lemieux after his death was announced on Thursday.
The hockey world was shocked yesterday when it was announced that former Montreal Canadiens player Claude Lemieux had died at the age of 60. The announcement came just days after he had been the torchbearer for Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Final at the Bell Centre. The shock hadn’t even been digested when multiple outlets reported that he had died by suicide, making the news even more tragic.
Several former NHLers and media personalities reacted to Lemieux’s passing, including former goaltender Patrick Roy, who broke out onto the NHL scene at the same time as Lemieux did. Both men played key roles in the Habs' 1986 Stanley Cup conquest and, years later, fought side by side to win the Colorado Avalanche’s first Cup. In a statement, Roy said:
I am deeply saddened to learn of Claude Lemieux’s death. Claude has been an exceptional teammate, a fierce competitor, a key element of our greatest conquests and a player who has left his mark on our sport. His intensity and determination made him a player respected by his teammates as much as he was feared by his opponents. We’ve shared unforgettable moments, memorable victories and a passion for hockey. My thoughts are with his family and loved ones as they navigate these challenging times.
Roy echoes the sentiment of so many across the hockey world in the face of this incredible strategy. Those who saw Lemieux when he was in town reported that he seemed happy and healthy, making the news all the more shocking. It goes to show that one can never know what’s going through someone else’s mind or what they are currently dealing with unless they open up.
This can serve as a reminder to everyone to not only keep an eye on their friends and family, but also to keep the communication lines open. While there’s no way to know what Lemieux was going through or what pushed him to commit the irreparable, I hope he found some comfort in the fantastic reception he received at the Bell Center, a final declaration of love from the Montreal fans. Our thoughts are with his friends and family in what can only be described as a tragedy.
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