Canadiens: Mister Saturday Night Sets New Career High

In the Montreal Canadiens’ defeat against the San Jose Sharks, Cole Caufield, who was back in the lineup after missing the previous game with an illness, scored his 38th goal of the season, a new personal best for the 25-year-old.
With 17 games to go in the season, it appears to be a foregone conclusion that he will be the Canadiens’ first 40-goal scorer since Vincent Damphousse achieved the feat in 1993-94. Back then, seasons had 84 games, a length that will return for the next campaign. If Caufield keeps scoring at the same pace, he should have 48 goals in 81 games (since he missed a game).
Caufield is currently tied in second place for most goals in the league with Matt Boldy and Kirill Kaprisov, trailing Nathan MacKinnon, who currently has 44 lamplighters, on his way to a first Rocket Richard trophy win.
This is the Wisconsin native’s sixth season with the Canadiens, and he’s made tremendous progress under Martin St. Louis' tutelage. When he was drafted, he was seen as a sniper, but nowadays he plays a much more complete game. The five-foot-eight winger is now much more defensively responsible and has such an active stick that he can often create his own scoring chances by picking defensemen’s pockets.
Despite his small stature, he is not afraid to go into traffic to get the puck and to attack the net in close. In his earlier years, he would stay on the perimeter, taking one-timers from the faceoff spot in the offensive zone. He can still do that, but he has learned to mix things up, making him less predictable for the defence corps. Caufield now has 65 points on the season, only five away from his personal best, a number he should easily beat if he keeps the same pace.
While it raised a few eyebrows last season when St-Louis took him out of “his office” on the power play to give that spot to Patrik Laine, it ended up being a formative experience for the youngster, and it helped him diversify his game.
Still, it feels like Caufield has yet to reach his ceiling, and it will be interesting to see where he goes from here. With a $7.85 million cap hit for the next five seasons, he will soon be seen as a complete steal for the Canadiens, just like he was as a fifteen overall pick back in the 2019 draft.
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