Canadiens: Mister Saturday Night Sets New Career High

Despite his small stature, he is not afraid to go into traffic to get the puck and to attack the net in close. In his earlier years, he would stay on the perimeter, taking one-timers from the faceoff spot in the offensive zone. He can still do that, but he has learned to mix things up, making him less predictable for the defence corps. Caufield now has 65 points on the season, only five away from his personal best, a number he should easily beat if he keeps the same pace.