Breaking: Gallagher Healthy Scratch For Canadiens In Game Against Sharks

Make no mistake, Gallagher still brings a lot to this team, and that’s not just on the ice, but off the ice as well. He’s always been the poster boy for dedication, and that’s huge to the team culture. Speaking to the media after the morning skate, St-Louis added that by sitting tonight, Gallagher would be fresh for tomorrow’s game, confirming that he’s only skipping a turn. Before he was even asked who would come out tomorrow to make way for him, the coach said tonight’s game would probably steer him in the right direction.