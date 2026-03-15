Canadiens: You Can’t Gamble Against Celebrini

If the Canadiens have often been gun-shy this season, it wasn’t the case in this game. Through five minutes, they had five shots, and by the time the first period came to a close, they had tested Nedeljkovic 16 times. However, they were unable to get any shots on net during their two power play opportunities. It wasn’t for lack of trying, though, as the Sharks' penalty killers did a good job of blocking what the Habs fired towards their goalie. Meanwhile, the visitors had taken 10 shots on Dobes.