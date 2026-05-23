Canadiens Must Capitalize On Huge Opportunity

With their loss in Game 1, the Canes under Brind’Amour have a 1-13 record in the Conference Finals. Since they signed Frederik Andersen in the summer of 2021, they have a 1-9 record in the third round, and one has to wonder if it’s not too heavy a burden to bear. The third round is to the Hurricanes what the first round was to the Toronto Maple Leafs for so long. It took Toronto seven tries to get over its hurdle; this is the Canes’ fourth ECF appearance under their coach, and it may well be playing on their minds.