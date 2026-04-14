Canadiens Must Win To Have A Chance At Home-Ice Advantage

Neither team has confirmed who will be in the net for the game, but it will be interesting to see if Martin St-Louis decides to go back to his now-number-one, Jakub Dobes, even though Jacob Fowler won his last outing. Both goalies would give the Canadiens a chance to win, but the more Dobes plays, the better he seems to be, giving him one last game before the playoffs probably wouldn’t hurt. The Czech netminder hasn’t faced the host this season and has lost his only decision against them, and has a 6.30 goals-against average and an .800 save percentage. As for Fowler, he also has a defeat against them, but his numbers are slightly better at 3.10 GAA and a .850 SV.