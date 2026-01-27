Canadiens Need A Spark

Up front, Phillip Danault is the Canadiens’ most productive forward against the Knights, thanks to playing them a lot when he was a member of the Los Angeles Kings. He has 17 points in 20 games against Bruce Cassidy’s men. Captain Nick Suzuki comes in second place with 11 points in as many games, followed by Mike Matheson, who has eight points in 13 duels. Cole Caufield sits right outside the top three, but he’s still a point-per-game player against the Knights with seven points in as many games. The sniper is red hot lately; he has goals (8) in his last five games and 10 points in that span. Suzuki is also on a five-game point streak with two goals and seven assists, while Matheson has an assist in each of the last four games.