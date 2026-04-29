Canadiens Need Big Win In Tampa Bay

Not scratching anyone is one thing, but will St-Louis keep his lines as they are? So far, his top six have been unable to score at even strength, and with Cooper having the last change at home, the experienced bench boss won’t even have to break a sweat to keep his desired matchups. While the Canadiens’ pilot has kept repeating that his players would find a way, time is starting to run out, and it may very well be time to make some changes, even if it’s just to throw Cooper a curveball that will have him scratching his head on which matchups to choose.