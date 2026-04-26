Canadiens On The Brink Of Taking Commanding Lead

It could be an idea for St-Louis to use the same strategy he often uses in overtime in the regular season: send a draw specialist alongside Suzuki to win the faceoff, then have him change right after as they go up the ice. Jake Evans had a 66.7% success rate in the faceoff department on Friday, winning eight of his 12 draws, while Phillip Danault had an off night, winning just one of his five draws. Danault’s numbers were much better in Game 2 where he had a 66.7% success rate, while Evans was at 53.8%. Meanwhile, Suzuki was at 41,9% in Game 2 and had a surprising 71,4% success rate in the opening game.