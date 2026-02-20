Canadiens’ Suzuki’s Gold Medal Dream Still Alive

The Finns did their best to hang on, but, as Canada’s women's team did on Thursday, they tried to defend and let their opponent attack over and over. Eventually, halfway through the third, it paid off, and Shea Theodore beat Saros with a booming shot. With the score tied at 2-2, Niko Mikkola’s stick hit Nathan MacKinnon in the face, and while it took some time for the referees to call the penalty, it was the right call, even if the Finnish Flash himself, Teemu Selanne, didn't agree. With mere seconds left to the man-advantage, it was MacKinnon himself who buried the game-winner with assists from Connor McDavid and Macklin Celebrini. Finland challenged the goal for an offside that would have happened over a minute earlier, but the challenge was unsuccessful, a scare that felt all too familiar for Habs fans.