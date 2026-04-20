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Canadiens Players' Significant Others Enjoyed Group Viewing

Karine Hains
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On Sunday afternoon, many fans attended watch parties to see the first game of the Montreal Canadiens vs. Tampa Bay Lightning series, and they weren't the only ones to do so. The players' number one fans, their significant others, also gathered for a group viewing.

When the Montreal Canadiens players departed for Tampa for their first-round matchup against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Sunday, they left their families behind. The players' significant others, who so often attend games at the Bell Centre, are no different from most fans; they enjoy catching the game with friends, when everyone is cheering, and there’s plenty of atmosphere. It’s therefore not surprising at all to see pictures pop up on Instagram of the ladies’ game night.

It looked like a great night was had by the ladies in attendance; Daryanne Ayotte (Samuel Montembeault’s wide), Emma Fortin (Brendan Gallagher’s wife), Emilie Evans (Jake Evans’ wife), Angelie Bourgeois-Pelletier (Juraj Slafkovsky’s girlfriend), Kylie Roberts (Lane Hutson’s girlfriend), Kate Yakovleva (Ivan Demidov’s girlfriend), Alicia Lessard (Alexandre Carrier’s wife) and Mike Matheson’s wife were all in attendance. It looks like the captain’s wife, Caitlin Suzuki, skipped that one, but given the fact that she delivered a baby on Wednesday, that was to be expected. Josh Anderson’s wife, Paola, wasn’t tagged in the picture, but she did post a photo suggesting she was present.

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The snacks table was impressive with plenty of red, white and blue treats, but the party favour was what caught the eye of many fans on social media. Each of the ladies received a gold necklace from Gio Jewels featuring the first letter of their husband’s or boyfriend’s last name and a hockey stick. A true work of art from the jewelry place in Montreal.

Photo credit:&nbsp;Kate Yakovleva InstagramPhoto credit:&nbsp;Kate Yakovleva Instagram

It remains to be seen if the ladies are as superstitious as the fans and if they’ll feel compelled to gather again for Game 2, given the result of Game 1. Chances are they won’t be receiving another necklace if they do, though, but there's no doubt they’ll be wearing the one they received on Sunday. Do you have any playoff superstitions? 

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Montreal CanadiensNHL PlayoffTampa Bay LightningSamuel MontembeaultIvan DemidovLane Hutson
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