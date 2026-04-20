Canadiens Players' Significant Others Enjoyed Group Viewing

It looked like a great night was had by the ladies in attendance; Daryanne Ayotte (Samuel Montembeault’s wide), Emma Fortin (Brendan Gallagher’s wife), Emilie Evans (Jake Evans’ wife), Angelie Bourgeois-Pelletier (Juraj Slafkovsky’s girlfriend), Kylie Roberts (Lane Hutson’s girlfriend), Kate Yakovleva (Ivan Demidov’s girlfriend), Alicia Lessard (Alexandre Carrier’s wife) and Mike Matheson’s wife were all in attendance. It looks like the captain’s wife, Caitlin Suzuki, skipped that one, but given the fact that she delivered a baby on Wednesday, that was to be expected. Josh Anderson’s wife, Paola, wasn’t tagged in the picture, but she did post a photo suggesting she was present.