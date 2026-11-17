The big difference between last year’s power play unit and this year’s is that Ivan Demidov is absent. He’s now missed 19 games, and the Habs man-advantage unit has struggled mightily in his absence. Even worse, though, was that they gave up a shorthanded goal against the Rangers. Currently, the Habs are fourth in the league with shorthanded goals against. TVA Sports said it now stood at four shorthanded goals against in 22 games; NHL media sites show three shorthanded goals against in 21 games, but either way, it makes the Canadiens look really bad. The Ottawa Senators and Vancouver Canucks are dead last with 5 shorthanded goals against; the Colorado Avalanche have four, and the Habs are next with three. That’s just not good enough.