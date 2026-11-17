Montreal Canadiens
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Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images
Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images
Nov 17, 2026 4:30 PMPublished Nov 17, 2026 4:30 PM
The Montreal Canadiens have lost their last two games, and their power play certainly didn't help.
If the Montreal Canadiens were running as smoothly as they did last season, they'd be in a much better position. At the end of last season, Montreal’s man-advantage was tenth in the league, with a 23.1% success rate. On the road, it was even more successful at 28.2%, providing the team with 35 lamplighters in enemy territory and 21 at home for a 17.8% success rate. This year, the man-advantage is 31st in the league with a 12.5% success rate. Martin St-Louis, who often sounds like an eternal optimist when talking about his team, acknowledged after the loss against the New York Rangers that something was not right:
The power play is struggling; we're losing a lot of momentum. And you get scored on…That’s an area we need to focus on. We missed the net a lot; we had shots blocked; execution wasn’t there. […] The more games you go without producing on the PP, the pressure rises, I think; the stress level goes up; you’re chasing the clock; you’re chasing the game. It’s uncomfortable right now for those guys on the PP, and we've got to find a way to get them comfortable. Through conversations, through some teaching, through some reps, but you know, we had a really good power play last year; I know we’re going to sort that out.
The big difference between last year’s power play unit and this year’s is that Ivan Demidov is absent. He’s now missed 19 games, and the Habs man-advantage unit has struggled mightily in his absence. Even worse, though, was that they gave up a shorthanded goal against the Rangers. Currently, the Habs are fourth in the league with shorthanded goals against. TVA Sports said it now stood at four shorthanded goals against in 22 games; NHL media sites show three shorthanded goals against in 21 games, but either way, it makes the Canadiens look really bad. The Ottawa Senators and Vancouver Canucks are dead last with 5 shorthanded goals against; the Colorado Avalanche have four, and the Habs are next with three. That’s just not good enough.
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Last season, the Canadiens gave up four shorthanded goals in 82 games. Something’s not working. This habit of passing the puck around for ages before finally taking a shot has got to go. The Habs need to put pucks on net and battle for the rebounds. You have less chance of a quick counterattack when you’re attacking the net down low than when you’re dancing on the blueline and get dispossessed, or when you’re playing on the periphery and making one of those no-look backhand passes that sets up the opponent for a counterattack.
Montreal cannot wait for Demidov to return to fix its power play. According to Patrick Guillet’s footage from Brossard yesterday, the skillful Russian is not about to magically join the team. The way he’s skating and practicing at this stage is a long way from NHL intensity.
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